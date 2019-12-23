International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE IP opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in International Paper by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,971 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in International Paper by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 322.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

