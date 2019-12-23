Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 134500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

