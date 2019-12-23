Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.60

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1770192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

