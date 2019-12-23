Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $596.99

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $596.99 and last traded at $596.61, with a volume of 116990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.15.

The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.78 and its 200 day moving average is $533.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

