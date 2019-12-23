Invacio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,225.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Invacio has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Invacio has a market cap of $53,026.00 and approximately $3,225.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Invacio Token Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com.

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

