Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Workspace Group (WKP)

12/17/2019 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Workspace Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/2/2019 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Workspace Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/19/2019 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Workspace Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 925 ($12.17).

11/14/2019 – Workspace Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/13/2019 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Workspace Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,225 ($16.11) price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/4/2019 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WKP opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.52) on Monday. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 949.16. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

