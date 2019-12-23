ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $542,083.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, ION has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $542,083.00 and approximately $626.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,126,502 coins and its circulating supply is 12,226,502 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

