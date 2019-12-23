Jamie Bennett Porteous Sells 1,000 Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00.

Shares of CJT stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$103.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$100.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 62.43. Cargojet has a one year low of C$65.25 and a one year high of C$109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Laurentian lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

