Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 112.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,295 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,103,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.