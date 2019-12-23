Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,190 ($41.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,291.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have bought 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

