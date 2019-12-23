Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €1.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

