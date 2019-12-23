Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.04.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.80 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

