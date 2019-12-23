Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

