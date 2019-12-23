Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $265.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day moving average is $270.89. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 213,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $258,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $898,846 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

