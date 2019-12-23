Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novartis AG’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Novartis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,573,000 after acquiring an additional 854,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,224,000 after acquiring an additional 474,241 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,278,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

