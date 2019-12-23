John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Jacqui Ferguson Acquires 645 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 645 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

Shares of LON WG traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 392.60 ($5.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 547.92 ($7.21).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

