Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $173.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,135,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.