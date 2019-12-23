JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JMC)

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JMC stock opened at GBX 351.92 ($4.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.74.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

