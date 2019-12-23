JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 180

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNR. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.35) on Friday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $750.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.66.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

