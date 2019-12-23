JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAM. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter valued at $2,604,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

