JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,074.00

Shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.13) and last traded at GBX 1,072 ($14.10), with a volume of 78898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,054 ($13.86).

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 994.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 991.50.

In related news, insider Aidan Lisser bought 2,700 shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($34,806.63).

About JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

