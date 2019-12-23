JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $475.50

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475.50 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 475.26 ($6.25), with a volume of 57476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.73 ($6.74).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.90. The company has a market capitalization of $765.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.29%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.