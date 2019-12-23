Just Eat (LON:JE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Just Eat stock opened at GBX 795 ($10.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 696.74. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 566.60 ($7.45) and a one year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.96). The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

