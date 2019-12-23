Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

EPA:ENGI opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.00. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

