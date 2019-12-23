KeyCorp Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $11.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

LII stock opened at $243.80 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.30 and its 200 day moving average is $256.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $313,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,024. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

