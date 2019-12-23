Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Kingswood (LON:KWG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KWG opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. Kingswood has a 52-week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.21.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

