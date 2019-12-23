Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.50 ($68.02).

FRA:KGX opened at €61.74 ($71.79) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.26.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

