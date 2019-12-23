Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of KRNT opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 390,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

