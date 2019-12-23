Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 2708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

