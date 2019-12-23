LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.15

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.15 and last traded at $108.92, with a volume of 7154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

