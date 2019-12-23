Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 76675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.