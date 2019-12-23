Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Leidos traded as high as $98.86 and last traded at $98.20, with a volume of 2168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after buying an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Leidos by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after acquiring an additional 662,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 10,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 596,527 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

