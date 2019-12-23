Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Argus

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. Lennar has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $595,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,863.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 79.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

