Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Cap of $69.49 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00007499 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BitBay, Bitbns and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $69.49 million and $850,945.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,187,138 coins and its circulating supply is 122,167,422 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Binance, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Upbit, Gate.io, Coindeal, Cryptopia, BitBay, Huobi, Bitbns, COSS, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

