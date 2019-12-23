LiteDoge Hits Market Cap of $101,916.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $101,916.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,315.83 or 1.75480448 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025571 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

