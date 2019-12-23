Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives $5.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

LIVX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

