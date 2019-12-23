Loopring Price Tops $0.0219 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, IDAX and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,814,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,850,393 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX, AirSwap, Binance, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDAX, Upbit, Tokenomy, CoinExchange and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

