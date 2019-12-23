Luna Coin Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 74% against the dollar. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $22,670.00 and $164.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00181626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.01168606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00117057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

