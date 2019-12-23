Lympo Trading Down 11.4% This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Fatbtc, IDEX and Allbit. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $17,824.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Allbit, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

