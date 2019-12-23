Maker (MKR) Hits Market Cap of $467.49 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $467.49 or 0.06171983 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, CoinMex and DDEX. Maker has a market cap of $467.49 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, GOPAX, Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, CoinMex, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, BitMart, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

