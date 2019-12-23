Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Boosted by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775,353 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Manulife Financial worth $225,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,096,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

