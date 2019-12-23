Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will post sales of $7.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 million to $7.60 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $30.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $30.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.13 million to $44.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.22.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

