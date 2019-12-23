Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.33 and a 12-month high of C$14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$974.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.