Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Cap of $264,360.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $264,360.00 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

