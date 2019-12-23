Matrix AI Network Price Reaches $0.0336 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, DDEX and Ethfinex. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $295,603.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 630,371,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,223,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LBank, HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

