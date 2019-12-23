Maverick Chain Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $319,195.00 and approximately $3,244.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.