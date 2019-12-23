Max Property Group (MPG) 1-Day Volume Hits $84,940.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $400,329.00 and $84,940.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00047263 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000752 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002363 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003791 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001347 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

