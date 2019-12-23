Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $191,185.00 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00583737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00228432 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004817 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00082264 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.