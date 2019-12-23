Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives $6.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEET. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 3,841.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

