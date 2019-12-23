MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $375,785.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

